Shuga, Durr headed to D3 national meet

The Wilmington College men’s track and field team is sending two athletes to Winston Salem, N.C. this weekend for DIII Indoor Track and Field National Championship meet.

After finishing the season ranked in first in the nation for the weight throw squad, Wilmington’s Joe Shuga and JJ Durr will represent the school at the national meet.

The weight throw will begin 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Shuga, a senior, comes into the meet in 9th place overall in DIII in weight throw with a throw of 60-11.5. Shuga has claimed four top-two finishes on the season, with two of those being first place honors. He finished first in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Durr, a freshman, has opened his collegiate career coming in 11th place in DIII in weight throw with a throw of 60-3.25. Durr claimed seven top-three finishes this season with three of those being first place honors. He finished second in the OAC.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_LOGO.wc_-3.jpg