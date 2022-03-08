WHS senior Deer signs with LWC archery

Wilmington High School senior Baylee Deer has signed with Lindsey Wilson College to continue her archery career. Lindsey Wilson is an NAIA institution located in Columbia, Ky. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Eric Deer, Baylee Deer, Melissa Deer; back row, Mark Elam, head coach of the archery program at LWC.

Wilmington High School senior Baylee Deer has signed with Lindsey Wilson College to continue her archery career. Lindsey Wilson is an NAIA institution located in Columbia, Ky. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Eric Deer, Baylee Deer, Melissa Deer; back row, Mark Elam, head coach of the archery program at LWC. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_OUT_deersignsLWC.jpg Wilmington High School senior Baylee Deer has signed with Lindsey Wilson College to continue her archery career. Lindsey Wilson is an NAIA institution located in Columbia, Ky. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Eric Deer, Baylee Deer, Melissa Deer; back row, Mark Elam, head coach of the archery program at LWC. Submitted Photo