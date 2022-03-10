12-0 second half lifts AU over WC lacrosse

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Wilmington College lacrosse team surrendered 12 second half goals Wednesday in a 17-3 loss to Anderson University.

The first half got off to a rocky start as Wilmington was down 4-0. Justen Shaw scored with two minutes left in the first quarter to put the Quakers on the board.

Wilmington put together an impressive second quarter. The Quaker defense did not allow a goal. Justen Shaw and Austin Young scored for the Quakers. At the half, the Quakers trailed 5-3.

Anderson came out firing on all cylinders in the second half and quickly outpaced the Quakers with 12 unanswered goals.

Shaw was involved in all three goals on the evening bringing his point total on the season to a team leading 16.

Wilmington returns home to face Mount Vernon Nazarene 1 p.m. Saturday at Townsend Field.

