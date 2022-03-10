Heys leads college track, field with all-region honors

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Wilmington College men’s track &and field team had four individuals earn five All-Great Lakes Region honors handed out by the United States Track and Field and Cross Coaches Association for the indoor season.

In order to garner All-Region honors, individuals needed to be top five in their respective events in each region. Simon Hey earned All-Region honors in both the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter runs. The sophomore ran a time of 8:19 in the 3K at the Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Championships and 14:23.19 at the Steemer Showcase.

Both Joe Shuga and JJ Durr made All-Region in the weight throw. Shuga, the OAC champion in the event, threw 60-11.5 while Durr, in his first collegiate season, threw 60-3.25 at the championships.

Blake Jamison rounded out the Fightin’ Quakers’ All-Region honorees with a mark of 50-3.25 in the shot put at the MSJ Invitational in January.

Wilmington finished fourth at the OAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, the program’s highest finish in nearly a decade. Both Shuga and Durr will represent the Fightin’ Quaker contingent at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in Winston Salem, N.C. Friday.