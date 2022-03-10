Top-seed Houston up next for Bearcats

BEARCATS 74 PIRATES 63
EAST CAROLINA (15-15)
Jackson 6-18 2-2 16, Debaut 2-3 0-0 4, Miles 2-7 0-0 4, Newton 9-17 6-6 26, Robinson-White 3-3 0-0 7, Suggs 1-4 4-4 6, Frink 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 12-12 63.
CINCINNATI (18-14)
Ado 1-1 0-0 2, Adams-Woods 0-6 6-6 6, Davenport 4-12 0-0 11, DeJulius 8-16 4-4 22, Newman 2-6 2-4 7, Saunders 4-7 0-3 10, Hensley 2-3 2-2 7, Koval 2-4 0-0 4, Lakhin 1-3 0-0 2, Madsen 1-1 0-0 3, Oguama 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 14-19 74.
Halftime_East Carolina 41-40. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 5-20 (Newton 2-5, Jackson 2-10, Robinson-White 1-1, Frink 0-1, Miles 0-3), Cincinnati 10-26 (Davenport 3-7, Saunders 2-3, DeJulius 2-7, Hensley 1-1, Madsen 1-1, Newman 1-4, Koval 0-1, Adams-Woods 0-2). Rebounds_East Carolina 28 (Jackson 10), Cincinnati 34 (Newman 8). Assists_East Carolina 12 (Newton 6), Cincinnati 14 (Newman 5). Total Fouls_East Carolina 16, Cincinnati 13.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David DeJulius had 22 points as eighth-seeded Cincinnati got past ninth-seeded East Carolina 74-63 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.
Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points for Cincinnati (18-14). Mike Saunders Jr. added 10 points. John Newman III had eight rebounds.
Tristen Newton had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (15-15). Vance Jackson added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ludgy Debaut had four blocks.
The Bearcats will face the AAC’s top seed Houston 1 p.m. Friday in the second round of the tournament.
