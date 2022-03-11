Stuckey wins first match at state wrestling

COLUMBUS — Wilmington’s Thad Stuckey was the only Clinton County wrestler to win his opening match Friday at the OHSAA Division II Wrestling Championship at the Schottenstein Center.

He will wrestle in the quarterfinal round Saturday morning. The round begins at 10 a.m.

The rest of the county — Carson Hibbs, Thane McCoy and Brett Brooks of Wilmington, and Blanchester’s Zane Panetta — all lost their first match. They will come back Friday night with a consolation first-round match.

Stuckey came out early and took the match to Remmington Myers of Indian Valley. With a takedown in each of the first two periods, Stuckey led 4-2. The two traded escapes, Stuckey’s coming early in the third, and the WHS junior led 5-3.

But Myers took Stuckey down to make it 5-5. Stuckey’s escape with 1:22 to go put him on top, 6-5. The blond Hurricane seal the deal with a takedown with four seconds to go.

“I was nervous,” Stuckey said. “I tried not to look at the crowd, pay any attention to anything else going on. I just tried to focus on my match.”

McCoy’s match went right down to the wire, falling by a 6-5 score to Egidio DiFazio of Dover.

McCoy trailed the entire match, including 3-1 early in the second period. He picked up a takedown on a fireman’s carry in the second period. The tie was short-lived, though, as DiFazio recorded an escape to go on top 4-3. McCoy tied things at 4-4 in the third but gave up a takedown with 1:18 to go in the match and trailed 6-4. A late escape put McCoy in a winning situation but he was unable to get a takedown in the final seconds.

“I’m excited to be here,” McCoy said. “I know I belong here.”

Brooks went to his back early in his bout with Cameron Brazak of Louisville. The Hurricane heavyweight fought off an early pin attempt but wasn’t able to do it twice, with a final time of 1:48.

Hibbs wrestled Donovan Paes of Streetsboro and was behind right from the start. Hibbs trailed 4-0 after one and 9-2 after the second period He was pinned with 17 seconds remaining in the match.

Panetta went scoreless in his opening match. The Blanchester senior lost to Kylan Knapp of Miami Trace 6-0.

NOTEBOOK

• Thane McCoy and his father Andrew joined a small group of wrestlers at WHS. They are the second father-son duo at WHS to both qualify for the state tournament. WHS head coach Kelly Tolliver and his son RJ Tolliver were both state qualifiers.

What separates the McCoys are it goes beyond just father and son. Andrew’s brother Ben, Thane’s uncle, also was a state qualifier.

Thane McCoy | Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_2thane0311me-1.jpg Thane McCoy | Photo by Mark Huber Thad Stuckey | Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_3thad0311me-1.jpg Thad Stuckey | Photo by Mark Huber Thad Stuckey | Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_4thad0311me-1.jpg Thad Stuckey | Photo by Mark Huber Brett Brooks | Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_brooks0311me-1.jpg Brett Brooks | Photo by Mark Huber Carson Hibbs | Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_hibbs0311me-1.jpg Carson Hibbs | Photo by Mark Huber Thad Stuckey | Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_thad0311me-1.jpg Thad Stuckey | Photo by Mark Huber Thane McCoy | Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_thane0311me-1.jpg Thane McCoy | Photo by Mark Huber Zane Panetta | Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_zane0311me-1.jpg Zane Panetta | Photo by Mark Huber Brett Brooks | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_2brooks0311ec.jpg Brett Brooks | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Zane Panetta | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_2panetta0311ec.jpg Zane Panetta | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Thad Stuckey | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_2stuckey0311ec.jpg Thad Stuckey | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Brett Brooks | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_brooks0311ec.jpg Brett Brooks | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Carson Hibbs | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_hibbs0311ec.jpg Carson Hibbs | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Thane McCoy | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_mccoy0311ec.jpg Thane McCoy | Photo by Elizabeth Clark Zane Panetta | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_panetta0311ec.jpg Zane Panetta | Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_stuckey0311ec.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports