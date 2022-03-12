Durr 11th, Shuga 18th for WC track, field at nationals

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – Wilmington College freshman JJ Durr and senior Joe Shuga both finished in the top 20 Friday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship meet.

Weight throw was on day one of the two-day event. Durr finished 11th in the country after a first flight throw of 58-45.5. The freshman finished off his first collegiate indoor season among the best of the best.

“JJ had a phenomenal indoor freshman season,” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “The experience he had this year at indoor nationals will definitely benefit him down the road.”

Shuga finished the day in 18th place with a throw of 55-7.5. After an amazing senior indoor season, Shuga winds down with a top 20 finish.

“Joe had a great season in the weight throw,” said Combs. “Making it to nationals for the indoor was a great accomplishment. He tweaked his ankle in practice and it was bothering him.”

Wilmington will take a few weeks off and start the outdoor season at Cedarville University at the end of the month.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-5.jpg