EC Little Spikers volleyball clinics

East Clinton volleyball, sponsored by East Clinton Athletic Boosters, held its Junior Spikers Volleyball Clinics throughout the month of February and March.

The clinic was run by East Clinton coaches and volleyball players.

East Clinton varsity volleyball coach Sarah Sodini said Bob Malone, Lorrie Arnold, Emily Arnold and Leyah Bradshaw helped at each of the four clinic days, Feb. 19, Feb. 26, March 5, March 12. In addition, Sodini said so many other volunteers made the event a success.

There were 50 athletes in grades 4-6 who participated in the clinics.

In addition to Sodini, Malone and Arnold, other coaches were Angie Collom and Sara Shaner.

Volunteers were Bradshaw, Ashlee Nichols, Abby Prater, Rhi Lightle, Emily Arnold, McKenzie Pence, Karsyn Jamison, Isabel Creek, Abbi Reynolds, Cheynne Reed, Lydia Kessler, Savannah Tolle, Trinity Bain, Karsyn Jamison, Anna Malone, Makayla Seaman, Megan Tong, Libby Evanshine, Jozie Jones, Liz Schiff, Lauren Stonewall, Kami Whiteaker, Lauren Runyon and Jordan Collom.