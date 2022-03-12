WHS wrestling trio adds to record book

COLUMBUS — The record-setting Wilmington High School wrestling contingent will set yet another record after a stellar Saturday first session at the OHSAA Div. II State Wrestling Championship.
Wilmington sent a school record four athletes to the tournament and three of them will reach the podium, signifying at least a top eight finish in their respective weight classes.
Hurricane wrestlers Thane McCoy, Thad Stuckey and Brett Brooks will wrestle again tonight. Though guaranteed a top eight finish, a win tonight would guarantee them a top six finish. A win in Sunday’s opening match would be them in the consolation final for third place.
All three set a goal of reaching that third-place level following their wins Saturday afternoon. The trio is using the Power of 3 mantra, hoping the three all finish third.
McCoy had another thriller in his last win, a 5-4 decision over Mark Emmerling of Beaver. McCoy won the match with an escape in the final seconds.
Stuckey looked good and smooth from the start, securing an 8-5 win over Nick Chaddock of Minerva.
Brooks trailed 1-0 well in to his match with Peyton Tuttle of Steubenville, then recorded an escape, an immediate takedown and two nearfall points in the waning seconds to post a thrilling 5-1 victory.
SUMMARY
March 11-12-13, 2022
OHSAA D2 State Wrestling Championship
@Schottenstein Center, OSU
Carson Hibbs was pinned by Donovan Paes (Streetsboro) 5:43 was de by Zane Van Voorhis (Copley) 7-2.
Thane McCoy was dec by Egidio DiFazio (Dover) 6-5; dec Kyle Bizjak (Aurora) 6-4; dec Mark Emmerling (Beaver) 5-4
Thad Stuckey dec Remmington Myers (Indian Valley) 8-5; was tech fall by Max Kirby (Fairless) 18-0; dec Nick Chaddock (Minerva) 8-5
Zane Panetta was dec by Kylan Knapp (Miami Trace) 6-0; was dec by Brady Welch (Ashland) 6-1
Brett Brooks was pinned by Cameron Brazek (Louisville) 1:49; dec Cael Rostorfer (Wapakoneta) 9-3; dec Peyton Tuttle (Steubenville) 5-1 TB