WHS wrestling trio adds to record book

COLUMBUS — The record-setting Wilmington High School wrestling contingent will set yet another record after a stellar Saturday first session at the OHSAA Div. II State Wrestling Championship.

Wilmington sent a school record four athletes to the tournament and three of them will reach the podium, signifying at least a top eight finish in their respective weight classes.

Hurricane wrestlers Thane McCoy, Thad Stuckey and Brett Brooks will wrestle again tonight. Though guaranteed a top eight finish, a win tonight would guarantee them a top six finish. A win in Sunday’s opening match would be them in the consolation final for third place.

All three set a goal of reaching that third-place level following their wins Saturday afternoon. The trio is using the Power of 3 mantra, hoping the three all finish third.

McCoy had another thriller in his last win, a 5-4 decision over Mark Emmerling of Beaver. McCoy won the match with an escape in the final seconds.

Stuckey looked good and smooth from the start, securing an 8-5 win over Nick Chaddock of Minerva.

Brooks trailed 1-0 well in to his match with Peyton Tuttle of Steubenville, then recorded an escape, an immediate takedown and two nearfall points in the waning seconds to post a thrilling 5-1 victory.

SUMMARY

March 11-12-13, 2022

OHSAA D2 State Wrestling Championship

@Schottenstein Center, OSU

Carson Hibbs was pinned by Donovan Paes (Streetsboro) 5:43 was de by Zane Van Voorhis (Copley) 7-2.

Thane McCoy was dec by Egidio DiFazio (Dover) 6-5; dec Kyle Bizjak (Aurora) 6-4; dec Mark Emmerling (Beaver) 5-4

Thad Stuckey dec Remmington Myers (Indian Valley) 8-5; was tech fall by Max Kirby (Fairless) 18-0; dec Nick Chaddock (Minerva) 8-5

Zane Panetta was dec by Kylan Knapp (Miami Trace) 6-0; was dec by Brady Welch (Ashland) 6-1

Brett Brooks was pinned by Cameron Brazek (Louisville) 1:49; dec Cael Rostorfer (Wapakoneta) 9-3; dec Peyton Tuttle (Steubenville) 5-1 TB