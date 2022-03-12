Former BHS coach receives OHSAA ethics, integrity honor

Former wrestling coach at Blanchester High School, Zach Ison is the 2022 OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award Winner. He was presented with a plaque and honored prior to the third session of the OHSAA State Wrestling Championship Saturday night at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

Ison coached at BHS in 1983, a Wildcat team that went unbeaten while winning the sectional championship.

A 1976 graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School, Ison wrestled and played football in high school. He went on to graduate from Wilmington College (1982) and was a teacher at Clermont Northeastern from 1984‐2011. He was a student-teacher at Blanchester High School.

During his years of teaching, Ison was the head coach at Batavia High School, assistant coach at BHS, Clermont Northeastern and Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller. He has been active with USA Wrestling and Team Ohio Wrestling, serving as an assistant coach, head Greco leader, and Greco Director. He was team leader of the Cadet Pan Am Team 2017 and Junior Greco Pan Am head coach in 2019. Ison has served as past Vice President of SWOWCA and a director of SWOWCA wrestling tournament.