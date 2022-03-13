Posted on by

State Wrestling: BHS, WHS Photo Gallery


Carson Hibbs

Carson Hibbs


Carson Hibbs


Thane McCoy


Zane Panetta


Thad Stuckey


Thad Stuckey


Thane McCoy


Zane Panetta


Brett Brooks


Thad Stuckey and WHS coach Kelly Tolliver (hidden) and coach Ryan Stuckey


Thane McCoy


Thad Stuckey


Coaches Kelly Tolliver and Ryan Stuckey


Thane McCoy


Thad Stuckey


Thad Stuckey and coach Kelly Tolliver


Thane McCoy


Thad Stuckey


Thad Stuckey


Thad Stuckey, Thane McCoy, Brett Brooks


Coach Bean, Brett Brooks, Coach Bray


Brett Brooks


Thad Stuckey


Thad Stuckey


Thad Stuckey, Coach Tolliver, Coach Johnson


Thane McCoy


Thane McCoy


Four Wilmington High School and one Blanchester High School wrestler advanced to the OHSAA Division II State Wrestling Championship tournament at Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center.

Here is a photo gallery from the three-day competition.

Carson Hibbs
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_hibbs0311ec-2.jpgCarson Hibbs

Carson Hibbs
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_hibbs0311me-3.jpgCarson Hibbs

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_mccoy0311ec-2.jpgThane McCoy

Zane Panetta
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_panetta0311ec-2.jpgZane Panetta

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_stuckey0311ec-2.jpgThad Stuckey

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_thad0311me-3.jpgThad Stuckey

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_thane0311me-3.jpgThane McCoy

Zane Panetta
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR_zane0311me-3.jpgZane Panetta

Brett Brooks
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_1Brooks0312ec-2.jpgBrett Brooks

Thad Stuckey and WHS coach Kelly Tolliver (hidden) and coach Ryan Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_1Happy0312ec-1.jpgThad Stuckey and WHS coach Kelly Tolliver (hidden) and coach Ryan Stuckey

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_1McCoy0312ec-1.jpgThane McCoy

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_1stuckey0312ec-1.jpgThad Stuckey

Coaches Kelly Tolliver and Ryan Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_2Happy0312ec-1.jpgCoaches Kelly Tolliver and Ryan Stuckey

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_2McCoy0312ec-1.jpgThane McCoy

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_2stuckey0312ec-1.jpgThad Stuckey

Thad Stuckey and coach Kelly Tolliver
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_3Happy0312ec-2.jpgThad Stuckey and coach Kelly Tolliver

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_3McCoy0312ec-2.jpgThane McCoy

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_3stuckey0312ec-1.jpgThad Stuckey

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_4Stuckey0312ec.jpgThad Stuckey

Thad Stuckey, Thane McCoy, Brett Brooks
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_wilmtrio0312twit-1.jpgThad Stuckey, Thane McCoy, Brett Brooks

Coach Bean, Brett Brooks, Coach Bray
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_3BsME-1.jpgCoach Bean, Brett Brooks, Coach Bray

Brett Brooks
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_brooksME-1.jpgBrett Brooks

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_2StuckeyME-1.jpgThad Stuckey

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_1StuckeyME-1.jpgThad Stuckey

Thad Stuckey, Coach Tolliver, Coach Johnson
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_StuckTollJoshME-1.jpgThad Stuckey, Coach Tolliver, Coach Johnson

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_2McCoyME-1.jpgThane McCoy

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_4McCoyME-1.jpgThane McCoy

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_3McCoyME-1.jpgThane McCoy

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_1McCoyME-1.jpgThane McCoy

Thane McCoy, Coach Bray
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_McCoyBrayME-1.jpgThane McCoy, Coach Bray

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_1McCoyEC-1.jpgThane McCoy

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_1StuckeyEC-1.jpgThad Stuckey

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_2McCoyEC-1.jpgThane McCoy

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_2StuckeyEC-1.jpgThad Stuckey

Coach Bray, Brett Brooks
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR2_BrayBrooksEC-1.jpgCoach Bray, Brett Brooks

Brett Brooks
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR3_brooksEC-1.jpgBrett Brooks

Brett Brooks
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR3_1brooksEC-1.jpgBrett Brooks

Thane McCoy
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR3_mccoyEC-1.jpgThane McCoy

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR3_stuckeyEC-1.jpgThad Stuckey

Thad Stuckey
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WR3_1stuckeyEC-1.jpgThad Stuckey