Bengals shore up offensive line again, signing former Cowboy La’el Collins

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday signed free agent offensive tackle La’el Collins to a three-year contract that lasts through the 2024 season, the team announced.

Collins, a seventh-year pro out of Louisiana State University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

He spent his first six seasons (2015-21) with the Cowboys and played in 74 career games (71 starts), seeing action at both guard and tackle. He was released by the Cowboys on March 17.

Last week the Bengals announced they had shored up their offensive line with the signings of free agents Ted Karras of the Patriots and Alex Cappa of the Bucs.

