Pitching powers WC baseball to Sunday sweep

WILMORE, Ky. — After losing a one-run game in the series opener on Saturday, the Wilmington College baseball team battled back to win two close games on Sunday against Asbury, taking game one 2-1 in seven innings and winning the nightcap 5-3.

In game one, which was pre-determined as a seven-inning contest, Aaron Burns got things started with an RBI-single to left field in the top of the second that scored Jared Lammert. Despite both teams getting runners in scoring position multiple times over the next three innings, neither could score. Jacob Feltner, who pinch hit in the sixth, doubled the visitor’s lead with an RBI-single to right scoring Noah Martin.

Up 2-0, the Fightin’ Quakers road the arm of Aaron Boster as the sophomore finished the complete-game victory with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Boster tallied eight strikeouts and allowed four hits with four walks in the seven innings to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Evan Kelsey was the lone individual on either side to have a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk. Caleb Scott added a double for the Quakers.

In the nightcap, a shot to center field off the bat of Scott scored two runs in the first inning, but an RBI-groundout in the third and a three-hit, two-error inning in the fourth gave Asbury a 3-2 lead. Wilmington didn’t wait long to flip the script, however, as Kelsey and Jesse Reliford set the table for a Scott sacrifice fly to tie the game in the fifth. Burns then gave the visitors the lead with a double to left that scored Reliford.

Leading 4-3, Wilmington added an insurance run on an RBI-single from Jacob Kalt in the eighth, and the Quakers’ bullpen, which has struggled this season, kept a clean slate the final five innings.

GlenAllen Anderson earned the pitching victory for WC despite allowing two earned runs on four hits in two innings pitched in relief of starter Kaleb Stines. Brayden Kisling, Tre Nixon, Luke Chappie and Reliford allowed only a single hit over five innings with Reliford earning the two-out save.

Kalt finished 4-for-5 with an RBI while Kelsey turned in yet another multi-hit game. Lammert added a 3-for-4 performance with a stolen base while Scott went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a walk.

Wilmington (10-8) hosts Wittenberg University for a 4 p.m. contest on Wednesday.