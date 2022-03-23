Family matters: Shori leaving EC as boys coach

Phil Shori is leaving East Clinton as the varsity boys basketball coach after two seasons.

The memories he made in Lees Creek will be with him forever.

“I am forever grateful to the East Clinton community, the East Clinton school district and the administration for giving me the opportunity to be a head coach,” said Shori, who went 15-28 in his two seasons.

Said Shori, “When I first moved to Clinton County I was hit with a complete culture shock but I have loved every second of it. I have done things here that I never thought I would ever do in my life. I’ve baled hay, spent time on a cattle farm and even played basketball while riding a donkey. Those are experiences that I will never forget.”

After East Clinton basketball went 3-42 in the previous two seasons, Shori led the team to a 12-9 record in 2020-21. Things changed quickly this past season, though, as bad breaks and injuries led to a 3-19 season.

“I love every single one of my players that I was blessed to coach and I look forward to watching them grow into young adults,” said Shori. “I am proud of the accomplishments that we achieved during my time here. I believe that (athletic director) Mr. (Brian) Carey and the rest of the administration will make the right decision in the next head coach at East Clinton and I wish them the best of luck.”

Shori said the decision to leave East Clinton was “tough” but had to be done. “It really came down to just wanting to be closer to home and my family.”

Despite leaving the Astros’ post, Shori said his coaching career is not over.

“I look forward to continuing my coaching career, whether that is as a head coach or as an assistant,” he said. “The most important thing to me is that it is closer to my family.”

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

