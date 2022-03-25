WHS lacrosse opens spring with loss to LM

Wilmington High School lacrosse opened the 2022 spring season Thursday at Alumni Field against Little Miami.

The varsity lacrosse Hurricane were defeated 15-3 by the Panthers.

Logan Camp had a goal and an assist. Austin Pagett and Nino Gonzalez had one goal each.

“We knew going into the game that Little Miami’s shooters were going to test our defense,’ WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “Our transition and offense will be our focus before returning to action next week. I still believe that our best lacrosse is yet to come.”

The junior varsity Hurricane were defeated 10-7.

Colin Wood tallied three goals while Alex Rigling had two. Michael Streety, Jon Custis and Jelani Hunt had one goal each.

Wilmington will play 6 p.m. Wednesday at Winton Woods.