4 from county 1st team All-SWOWCA

Clinton County had four wrestlers honored as first-teamers by the Southwest Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association.
Wilmington had three and Clinton-Massie had one named to the Division II top team.
Blanchester had six wrestlers named in Division II while East Clinton had six honored in Division III.
Wilminton’s Thane McCoy at 138 pounds, Thad Stuckey at 165 pounds and Brett Brooks at 285 pounds were top of the list in their respective weight classes. All three were state qualifiers with Stuckey finishing fourth, McCoy sixth and Brooks in this month’s state tournament.
Clinton-Massie’s Matt Martin also was first team at 144 pounds.
Several other county wrestlers also were honored by the coaching organization.
In Division III, East Clinton’s Christopher Rider at 126 pounds, Colton Brockman at 132 pounds and Curtis Singleton at 144 pounds, Zach Vest at 157 pounds, Owen Roberts at 190 pounds and Jade Griffith at 215 pounds were all given honorable mention.
By weight class:
106: Clinton-Massie’s Cody Lisle honorable mention
113: Clinton-Massie Gatlin Newkirk HM, Blanchester’s Hunter Smith HM
132: Wilmington’s Carson Hibbs second team
138: Clinton-Massie’s Grant Moorman second team; Blanchester’s Nick Musselman HM
150: Clinton-Massie’s Braden Rolf second team
157: Wilmington’s Gage Davis HM
165: Blanchester’s Tristen Malone HM
175: Blanchester’s Zane Panetta second team; Wilmington’s Brayden Smith HM
190: Wilmington’s Josh Snell HM; Blanchester’s Jacob Lanham HM
215: Clinton-Massie’s Lane Schulz second team; Blanchester’s Cody Kidd HM