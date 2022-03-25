4 from county 1st team All-SWOWCA

Clinton County had four wrestlers honored as first-teamers by the Southwest Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association.

Wilmington had three and Clinton-Massie had one named to the Division II top team.

Blanchester had six wrestlers named in Division II while East Clinton had six honored in Division III.

Wilminton’s Thane McCoy at 138 pounds, Thad Stuckey at 165 pounds and Brett Brooks at 285 pounds were top of the list in their respective weight classes. All three were state qualifiers with Stuckey finishing fourth, McCoy sixth and Brooks in this month’s state tournament.

Clinton-Massie’s Matt Martin also was first team at 144 pounds.

Several other county wrestlers also were honored by the coaching organization.

In Division III, East Clinton’s Christopher Rider at 126 pounds, Colton Brockman at 132 pounds and Curtis Singleton at 144 pounds, Zach Vest at 157 pounds, Owen Roberts at 190 pounds and Jade Griffith at 215 pounds were all given honorable mention.

By weight class:

106: Clinton-Massie’s Cody Lisle honorable mention

113: Clinton-Massie Gatlin Newkirk HM, Blanchester’s Hunter Smith HM

132: Wilmington’s Carson Hibbs second team

138: Clinton-Massie’s Grant Moorman second team; Blanchester’s Nick Musselman HM

150: Clinton-Massie’s Braden Rolf second team

157: Wilmington’s Gage Davis HM

165: Blanchester’s Tristen Malone HM

175: Blanchester’s Zane Panetta second team; Wilmington’s Brayden Smith HM

190: Wilmington’s Josh Snell HM; Blanchester’s Jacob Lanham HM

215: Clinton-Massie’s Lane Schulz second team; Blanchester’s Cody Kidd HM