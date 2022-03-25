2022 Spring Outlook: High School Lacrosse

Ten is the magic number for Wilmington High School lacrosse coach Adam Shultz.

He said his Hurricane can be competitive in Region 8 if the offense scores more than 10 goals a game and the defense holds opponents under 10 goals.

Mariemont, Indian Hill and Bishop Fenwick are the Region 8 favorites, the WHS coach said.

Wilmington returns 20 letterwinners with eight starters from last year’s 6-5 team that won a post-season match.

Shultz, eight years the head coach of the Huricane, is assisted this season by Austin Gray, Cory Hogsett and Dallas Kratzer.

Logan Camp leads the returning players with 21 goals. Austin Pagett had 14, Eric Maus 10 and Cameron McEvoy nine.

Newcomers to note are Malachi Cumberland, Austin Elam, Logan Fugate, Eli Hibbs, Isaiah Hicks, Ethan Nicely, Eli Payne, Alex Rigling, Landon Scott, Alex “Tank” Smith, Michael Streety, Ty Stuckey, Hunter Wisecup and Colin Wood, according to Shultz.

Gone from last year’s team are Bryson McVay and Brady Leathley.

Shultz said this group is very competitive and are creative in their play. They need to be more efficient in extra-man offense and transition.