Heys runs at NC State, sets another WC mark

RALEIGH, N.C. —Simon Heys broke his own Wilmington College record Friday at the Raleigh Relays hosted by North Carolina State University.

Heys ran in a mostly Division I field in the 10,000-meter run and finished 52nd overall out of more than 100 competitors.

What started as a fever dream for Heys ended in a 16-second personal best and new school record time of 29:38.89. He beat his previous school record in the first outdoor meet of the 2022 season.

In regards to the race Heys said, “Traveling over eight hours away, you want to take advantage of the opportunity you are given. Racing against a full field of Division I athletes was also a great experience because it gives me the confidence that I can run with anyone, despite the logo on their jersey.”

Heys was the second place Division III finisher at the meet as well and currently sits second in the nation in NCAA Division III in the 10,000-meter run.

The Quakers return next weekend for what will be the outdoor season opener at the Heidelberg Invitational.

