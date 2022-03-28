Softball Final: Massie 6, Wilmington 3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Kiera Brightman struck out 13 as the Clinton-Massie softball team began the 2022 spring season Monday with a 6-3 win over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division action on Lebanon Road.

Kayla Drake had three hits, including a solo homerun, to pace the Massie offense. Sydney Doyle also had a solo homerun and drove in two runs. Olivia Ward and Sam Bowman had two hits each.

Navaeh Blackburn had two hits for the Hurricane while Jena Rhoads had a hit and stole two bases.

SUMMARY

March 28, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 6 Wilmington 3

W^1^0^0^1^0^0^1^^3

CM^0^1^2^0^1^2^x^^6

(3) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 3-1-0-0 Rhoads 3-1-1-0 Blackburn 4-0-2-1 Hisco 3-0-1-0 Murdock 3-0-0-0 Applegate 2-0-0-0 Reynolds 2-0-0-0 Riley 2-1-1-0 Wheeler 2-0-0-0 Oglesby 2-0-0-0

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Brightman 4-0-0-0 Drake 4-2-3-1 Schneder 3-1-1-0 Davis 3-0-0-0 S. Doyle 3-1-1-2 Bowman 3-1-2-0 Branham 3-1-1-0 Crombie 3-0-1-0 O. Ward 3-0-2-1. TOTALS 29-5-11-4

2B: CM-Dee

HR: CM-Drake, S. Doyle

SB: W-Rhoads 2, Riley 1

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Clinton-Massie

Brightman (W, 1-0)^7^5^3^2^13^6