Baseball Final: Massie 5, Wilmington 3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Kody Zantene and Ethan Johnson combined on a six-hitter as Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 5-3 Monday in the season opener at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The game also was the SBAAC American Division lidlifter to the 2022 spring season.

Zantene started on the mound and went four innings, allowing four hits and three unearned runs. He struck out four and walked two but left with his team trailing 3-2. Johnson pitched the final three innings to pick up the win.

The Falcons regained the lead in the fifth inning. Kaiden Smith started the go-ahead inning with a double. He came home on Carson VanHoose RBI-single. The speedy Massie senior then raced home from second on Zantene’s infield single to put CMHS on top 4-3.

“We were not good on hitting fastballs hard early in the count,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “Their pitcher did a good job mixing up pitches and was ahead in the count a good part of the game.”

Camp said Massie put pressure on the WHS defense “in bunting situations that we took advantage of.”

SUMMARY

March 28, 2022

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Clinton-Massie 5, Wilmington 3

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) VanHoose 3-2-2-1 Zantene 3-1-2-2 McDowell 3-0-1-1 Wildermuth 3-0-0-0 Keck 3-0-1-0 Vance 3-0-0-0 Smith 3-1-1-0 Stanley 2-0-0-0 Theetge 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-5-7-4

2B: CM-Kaiden Smith

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Clinton-Massie

Zantene^4^4^3^0^2^4

Johnson (W, 1-0)^3^2^0^0^0^1