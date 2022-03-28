Tennis Final: Georgetown 5, Blanchester 0

GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester tennis team lost its season opener Monday to Georgetown 5-0 in SBAAC National Division play.

A couple of matches ended in close losses for the Wildcats. Billy Knapp lost 4-6, 4-6 at second singles while Nate Coyle and Joey Haines dropped a 4-6, 4-6 match at second doubles.

SUMMARY

March 28, 2022

@Georgetown High School

Georgetown 5, Blanchester 0

Singles

1st-Jayson Marks (G) def Joe Mills (B) 6-2, 6-0

2nd-Jaxson Galley (G) def Billy Knapp (B) 6-4, 6-4

3rd-Alex Underwood (G) def Hunter Montgomery (B) 6-0 6-1

Doubles

1st-Jaxson Marks/John Bowman (G) def Bryan Bandow/Bryce Bandow (B) 6-2 6-1

2nd-Tyson Ellis/Morgan Campbell (G) def Nate Coyle/Joey Haines (B) 6-4 6-4

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Tennis.Logo_.jpg