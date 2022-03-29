30th SATH celebrity golf outing at Snow Hill CC

The 30th annual SATH Celebrity Golf Classic will beheld April 25 at Snow Hill Country Club.

There will be 25 foursomes and one celebrity per team. Cost is $200 per player, or $800 per team. Individual and team sponsors are welcome. Each team will draw for their celebrity player. A shotgun start is set for 10 a.m. Celebrity draw is 9 a.m.

Hole sponsors are $100 each and the sponsor is given the sign following the event autographed by each celebrity.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Lunch will be served. A sports memorabilia auction will be held after the tournament. The auction is open to anyone, whether they played in the tournament or not.

The tournament is sponsored by John and Andrea Holt of the Hillsboro Ponderosa restaurant. SATH is Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped.

For more information, contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 or 937-364-6144 (after 5 p.m.).