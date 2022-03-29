Posted on by

WC baseball splits twinbill with No. 9 BW


WC pitcher Aaron Boster pitched seven strong innings for WC in the first game Tuesday.

WC pitcher Aaron Boster pitched seven strong innings for WC in the first game Tuesday.


WC leadoff hitter Tyler Shaneyfelt had five hits in the doubleheader split Tuesday.


WILMINGTON — Wilmington split a doubleheader with No. 9 Baldwin-Wallace Tuesday at Delaney-Tewksbury Field.

The Quakers are 11-9 overall and 1-1 in the OAC. The Yellow Jackets go to 14-3 overall, 1-1 in conference play.

In the first game, Tyler Shaneyfelt banged out three of Wilmington’s 12 hits to back the standout pitching of Aaron Boster and Luke Chappie.

Boster, a lefty from Kings, gave up just three hits over seven solid innings. He struck out seven.

Chappie, the Clinton-Massie grad, pitched two perfect innings in relief to close out the win.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Aaron Burns doubled to left-center to plate Dominic Depa.

The Yellow Jackets bounced right back with two runs in the fifth to put the Quakers in a hole.

But Caleb Scott drove in two runs in the sixth to put Wilmington on top then Evan Kelsey added an RBI single in the sixth for a 4-2 lead.

Jesse Reliford and Scott added two more RBIs in the three-run sixth as Wilmington moved out to a comfortable 6-2 advantage.

It was all BW in the second game, as the Yellow Jackets earned the split with a 14-1 win. Shaneyfelt had two more hits for WC.

Baldwin-Wallace ripped through five WC pitchers for 14 runs and 16 hits before Kaleb Stines recorded an out without giving up a run or hit.

WC pitcher Aaron Boster pitched seven strong innings for WC in the first game Tuesday.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WC_3baseball0329.jpgWC pitcher Aaron Boster pitched seven strong innings for WC in the first game Tuesday.

WC leadoff hitter Tyler Shaneyfelt had five hits in the doubleheader split Tuesday.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_WC_shaneyfelt0329.jpgWC leadoff hitter Tyler Shaneyfelt had five hits in the doubleheader split Tuesday.