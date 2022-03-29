WC baseball splits twinbill with No. 9 BW

WILMINGTON — Wilmington split a doubleheader with No. 9 Baldwin-Wallace Tuesday at Delaney-Tewksbury Field.

The Quakers are 11-9 overall and 1-1 in the OAC. The Yellow Jackets go to 14-3 overall, 1-1 in conference play.

In the first game, Tyler Shaneyfelt banged out three of Wilmington’s 12 hits to back the standout pitching of Aaron Boster and Luke Chappie.

Boster, a lefty from Kings, gave up just three hits over seven solid innings. He struck out seven.

Chappie, the Clinton-Massie grad, pitched two perfect innings in relief to close out the win.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Aaron Burns doubled to left-center to plate Dominic Depa.

The Yellow Jackets bounced right back with two runs in the fifth to put the Quakers in a hole.

But Caleb Scott drove in two runs in the sixth to put Wilmington on top then Evan Kelsey added an RBI single in the sixth for a 4-2 lead.

Jesse Reliford and Scott added two more RBIs in the three-run sixth as Wilmington moved out to a comfortable 6-2 advantage.

It was all BW in the second game, as the Yellow Jackets earned the split with a 14-1 win. Shaneyfelt had two more hits for WC.

Baldwin-Wallace ripped through five WC pitchers for 14 runs and 16 hits before Kaleb Stines recorded an out without giving up a run or hit.