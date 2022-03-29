Down 4-0, Cats bats rally for 8-4 win

GOSHEN — Battling back from a 4-0 deficit, Blanchester defeated Goshen 8-4 Tuesday in the season opening baseball game for BHS.

After a rough start, Zach West settled in on the mound and went the distance, recording four strikeouts while allowing three hits and two earned runs.

“We had some walks and errors that lead to runs early,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “I commend our guys for not rolling over down 4-0. They battled back and wanted it more.

“Zach really found his groove on the mound and kept us in the ball game.”

Bryce Sipple, with a hit, and Sammy Roush both drove in two runs for the Wildcats. West also had an RBI. Austin Dick had a hit while Reagan Burch had one hit and a stolen base.