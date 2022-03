ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After a good win over Wilmington on Monday, Clinton-Massie came back with an 11-4 loss to Little Miami Tuesday at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Garrett Newkirk was the starting pitcher and took the loss. Adam Frisch had two hits, including a double for the Falcons.

“You can’t win ballgames with the physical and mental mistakes we had tonight,” CM manager Brian Camp said. “We have to do a lot better job the rest of the week.”