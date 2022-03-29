Falcons open season with 4-1 loss

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team opened its season Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to Little Miami.
Coach Rod Amburgy said several Falcons were playing their first-ever match.
Alex Jones was the lone win for Clinton-Massie, posting a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at first singles.
SUMMARY
March 29, 2022
@Clinton-Massie
Little Miami 4 Clinton-Massie 1
Singles
1-Alex Jones defeated L. Williams 6-1, 6-2
2-Garret Karns lost to R. Cooper 1-6, 1-6
3-Avden Faucett lost to L. Paddock 1-6, 0-6
Doubles
1-Jack Anderson, Benny Kosseda lost to T. Tackett, R. Paddock 1-6, 0-6
2-Quinton Smith, Ben Smith lost to B. Poole, C. Spencer 0-6, 1-6.
Alex Jones | Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Jack Anderson and Bennie Kosseda | Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Alex Jones | Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Garret Karns | Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Quinton Smith and Ben Smith | Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Avden Faucett | Photo by Elizabeth Clark