Weil picks up first coaching win at BHS

BLANCHESTER — With a 3-2 win over defending SBAAC National Division champion Felicity, Blanchester evens its league record at 1-1.

Billy Knapp had a battle at first singles with Luke Jennings and prevailed 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

The Wildcats also swept the doubles courts with Bryan and Bryce Bandow winning at first doubles and Nate Coyle and Joey Haines winning at second doubles.

The win was the first in the BHS coaching career of Jake Weil.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 3, Felicity 2

Singles

1-Billy Knapp (B) defeated Luke Jennings (FF) 7-6(5), 6-1

2-Joe Mills (B) defeated by Nate Baker (FF) 1-6, 5-7

3-Hunter Montgomery (B) defeated by Aiden Cooper (FF) 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Bryan Bandow/Bryce Bandow (B) defeated Zander Cummins/George Bracher 6-3, 6-2

2-Nate Coyle/Joey Haines (B) defeated Ricky Bobadillo/Carson Sponeil 6-0, 6-0