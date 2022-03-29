Massie softball overpowers Fenwick 15-1

Clinton-Massie hammered out 18 hits and Kiera Brightman pitched well again as the Falcons soared to a 15-1 win over Fenwick Tuesday.

Brightman struck out 13 and gave up two hits.

“Kiera did a nice job on the mound again, working ahead of the hitters and throwing strikes,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said.

Kayla Drake led the hitting onslaught with four singles and a double. Sydney Doyle and Sam Bowman had three hits each.

“We had some balanced hitting throughout the entire lineup with all girls contributing,” Lewis said.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2022

Clinton-Massie 15, Fenwick 1

F^0^0^0^1^0^^1

CM^4^3^4^2^2^^15

(1) FENWICK (ab-r-h-rbi) Augspurger 2-0-0-0 Von Bargen 2-0-0-0 Koetter 2-1-1-0 Hawkins 2-0-1-0 Tidwell 2-0-0-0 Thompson 2-0-0-0 Schretter 2-0-0-0 Turner 2-0-0-0 Levo 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-1-2-0

(15) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 4-2-1-0 Drake 5-3-5-2 Schneder 4-2-2-1 Doyle 4-2-3-2 Bowman 5-1-3-1 Brightman 3-0-1-0 O. Ward 4-0-1-1 Layla 3-2-1-0 M. Ward 2-2-1-1 TOTALS 34-15-18-8

2B: CM-Drake, Doyle

3B: CM-Schneder

SB: F-Hawkins; CM-Drake, Schneder, Doyle 3

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Brightman (W, 2-0)^5^2^1^0^0^13

HBP: Hawkins (By Brightman)