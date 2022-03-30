WC adds Wiseman to volleyball staff

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College has added Aly Wiseman to the volleyball coaching staff, head coach Sophie Windover announced.

“I’m excited to welcome Aly to Wilmington College and to our volleyball program,” said Windover. “Aly is no stranger to the OAC and knows what it takes to be successful in this league.”

Wiseman comes to Wilmington from Millikin University where she served as a graduate assistant for longtime head coach Debbie Kiick for the 2021 season. She headed the junior varsity program and aided the Big Blue varsity to a 21-11 record and a semifinal appearance in the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament.

Wiseman also developed a marketing plan for the program and mentored nine student-athletes to Academic All-CCIW honors.

Prior to Millikin, Wiseman enjoyed a four-year playing career at Ohio Athletic Conference member Marietta College from 2017-20. She appeared in 57 career matches with nine starts as a Pioneer, tallying a team-best 4.38 assists per set as part of a 6-2 offensive scheme as a freshman.

Wiseman graduated from Marietta in 2021 with a degree in sport management.