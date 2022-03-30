Heys earns weekly OAC track honor

WESTERVILLE — Simon Heys has earned the Ohio Athletic Conference track athlete of the week honor.

This is the second such honor for the WC track and field program. This also is the second time Heys has been honored by the OAC.

Heys, a Wilmington High School graduate, entered the 10,000-meter race last weekend at Raleigh Relays as one of the few Div. III athletes competing against a field of more than 100 Div. I athletes. Stepping up to the competition, Heys placed in the top half of the 100-plus competitors with a 29:38.89 finish. This time beats his previous school record in the event by 16 seconds and puts him No. 2 in the nation in NCAA Div. III in the event.

The Quakers open the outdoor season as a team this weekend at the Heidelberg Invitational.

