Blan middle school girls 5th at CHCA invitational

CINCINNATI — The Blanchester Middle School girls track and field team finished fifth out of 12 school Tuesday at a meet held at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Haven Reeves was second in the 200-meter dash (29.4) and second in the 400-meter dash (68.7).

SUMMARY

March 29, 2022

@Cin Hills Christian Academy

100 Hurdles: Lilly Bates (3rd) 20.2; Lily Rice (8th) 21.2

200 Dash: Haven Reeves (2nd) 29.4

400 Dash: Haven Reeves (2nd) 68.7

200 Hurdles: Kendall Koch (4th) 36.9; Caroline Myers (6th) 37.7)

4×100 Relay: Emma Hartmann, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler, Kendall Koch, Jocelyn Lansing (2nd) 60.5

4×200 Relay: Bella McCollister, Alison Trovillo, Hailee Harris, Haven Reeves (4th) 2:16.3

4×400 Relay: Emma Hartmann, Kaytlyn Throckmorton, Paityn Conley, Jocelyn Lansing (3rd) 5:25.7

4×80 Relay: Kylah Collins, Destinyi Gustin, Marissa Stein, Josie Freudiger (6th) 14:32.1

High Jump: Emma Hatmann (4th) 4-2; Alison Trovillo (5th) 4-0