WHS boys, girls sweep meets at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — Wilmington won both the boys and girls meets Tuesday in a four-team track and field meet at Hillsboro High School.

Wilmington had several multi-event winners in the boys meet.

Brett Brooks won the shot put (44-0) and discus (153-3). Trevor Billingsley won the 800-meter run (2:07.3) and the 1,600-meter run (4:45.7). Blaize Johnson hit the line first in the 110-meter hurdles (16.3) and the 400-meter dash (54.5).

Billingsley and Johnson were both part of the winning 4×400-meter relay team.

Multi-event winners for the Lady Hurricane were Kaitlynn Hickey who powered her way to wins in the shot put (35-4) and discus (90-4). Madilyn Brausch won the 3,200-meter run (13:24) and the 1,600-meter run (6:15.4). Brausch also ran on the winning 4×800-meter relay team.

SUMMARY

March 29, 2022

@Hillsboro High School

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 105, Hillsboro 72, Whiteoak 44, Fayetteville 26

4×800 RELAY: Wilmington 11:23 (Scott, Moore, Parker, Brausch); Hillsboro 11:44.4

100 HURDLES: Murphy, F, 17.0; Steele, H, 17.5; Billingsley, W, 18.1; Karnes, H, 19.0; Phillips, WO, 21.7; Roush, H, 22.5; Newhouse, WO, 24.5

100 DASH: Edenfield, H, 13.3; Huffman, W, 13.4; Sutton, W, 13.9; Hansel, F, 14.0; Turner, W, 14.1

4×200 RELAY: Hillsboro 1:56.6; Wilmington 2:02.3 (Sherman, Sutton, Tolliver, McCord); Whiteoak 2:10.6; Hillsboro 2:11.9

1600 RUN: Brausch, W, 6:15.4; Ames, WO, 6:38.1; Lucarello, H, 6:49.9; Letts, H, 6:57.5

4×100 RELAY: Hillsboro 55:1; Wilmington 59.3 (Sherman, Billingsley, Turner, Schuster); Whiteoak 59.6

400 DASH: Kittner, WO, 63.3; Huffman, W, 65.1; McCord, W, 69.2; Scott, H, 71.4; Parker, W, 74.9

300 HURDLES: Murphy, F, 53.0; Billingsley, W, 55.4; Steele, H, 56.7; Karnes, H, 59.5; Voges-Pertuset, W, 61.0

800 RUN: Bailey, H, 2:51.1; Ames, WO, 3:02.9

200 DASH: Kittner, WO, 28.2; Huffman, W, 28.9; Murphy, F, 29.1; Hansel, F, 29.6; Gilkison, H, 29.6

3200 RUN: Brausch, W, 13:24; Haines, H, 13:50; Moore, W, 13:52; Lucarello, H, 14:59; Letts, H, 15:01

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington 4:42.9 (Huffman, Missel, McCord, Scott); Whiteoak 5:35.0

SHOT PUT: Hickey, W, 35-4; Robinson, W, 28-11; Bayless, H, 26-7.5; A. Tippett, W, 25-10; Claire, W, 24-9.5

DISCUS: Hickey, W, 90-4; Claire, W, 73-10; A. Tippett, W, 73-0; McDaniel, W, 68-6; Stodgel, H, 64-3

LONG JUMP: Kitner, WO, 14-1.5; Lopez, WO, 13-8; Housel, F, 13-3.5; Phillips, WO, 12-8.5; Roberts, H, 12.5.5

HIGH JUMP: Schuster, W, 4-6; Leggett, F, 4-6; Haines, H, 4-4; Newhouse, WO, 4-2; Souders, H, 4-2

POLE VAULT: Edenfield, H, 7-0; Tolliver, W, -0; B. Tippett, W, 7-0

–

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 122, Whiteoak 67, Hillsboro 64, Fayetteville 2

4×800 RELAY: Hillsboro 9:44.2; Whiteoak 9:05.57

110 HURDLES: Johnson, W, 16.3; Newton, WO, 17.8; Smart, H, 18.0; Cochran, W, 20.0; Deatley, WO, 21.1; Burns, WO, 21.4

100 DASH: Scott, W, 11.4; Newton, WO, 11.7; Bozarth, W, 11.8; Cody, W, 12.0; Cowin, W, 12.2

4×200 RELAY: Hillsboro 1:40.0; Wilmington 1:40.6 (Cowin, Bozarth, Lippincott, Scott); Whiteoak 1:40.9

1600 RUN: Billingsley, W, 4:45.7; Eyre, WO, 4:54.2; Hilterbrandt, W, 5:10.3; Raines, WO, 5:30.1; Souders, H, 5:42.9

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington 46.8 (Cowin, Johnson, Cody, Scott); Whiteoak 47.1; Hillsboro 47.6

400 DASH: Johnson, W, 54.5; Smith, W, 59.2; Bailey, WO, 61.9; McCarty, F, 62.9; Stone, H, 63.5

300 HURDLES: Cochran, W, 46.2; Smart, H, 47.5; Vanley, WO, 48.2; Deatley, Wo, 50.4; Walters, W, 52.0

800 RUN: Billingsley, W, 2:07.3; Blair, WO, 2:09.3; Turner, H, 2:24.6; Raines, WO, 2:31.5; Matheney, W, 2:41.9

200 DASH: Bailey, WO, 24.2; Cody, W, 24.2; Ziegler, W, 25.4; Cowin, W, 25.4; Stewart, W, 26.4

3200 RUN: Eyre, WO, 10:48.1; Hilterbrandt, W, 11:05; Price, WO, 11.:30; Winkle, H, 11:33; Souders, H, 12:34

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington 3:57.6 (Billingsley, Cochran, Smith, Johnson); Hillsboro 3:58.6; Whieoak 4:06.1

SHOT PUT: Brooks, W, 44-0; Witt, H, 42-1; Cowin, W, 36-8; Clements, H, 34-11; Kuntz, H, 34-7

DISCUS: Brooks, W, 153-3; Cowin, W, 129-5; Cordell, W, 122-4; Witt, H, 121-1; Clement, H, 108-6

LONG JUMP: Richards, H, 19-9; Cody, W, 19-1; Bieler, WO, 18-5; Bailey, WO, 18-1; Wagner, H, 17-4

HIGH JUMP: Z Smith, W, 5-4; Wagner, H, 5-2; Bieler, WO, 5-2; Bozarth, W, 5-2

POLE VAULT: Bailey, H, 7-6; Davis, H, 7-0; Bledsoe, H, 7-0; Irwin, W, 7-0

File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_LOGO_TrackField.jpg File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500)