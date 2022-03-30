Washington bests East Clinton tennis 3-0

WASHINGTON CH — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Washington Senior 3-0 in a non-league match at Gardner Park.
Grant Stonewall lost a 5-7, 2-6 first singles match that lasted two hours. Stonewall is the lone EC player with experience, having played his freshman year. He is a senior.
SUMMARY
March 30, 2022
@Gardner Park
Washington 3, East Clinton 0
Singles
• Grant Stonewall was def by Garrett DeWees 5-7, 2-6
• Braxton Harrison was def by Blake Bayhart 1-6, 3-6
Doubles
• Bo Frye, Kamille Helsel were def by Mason Mullins, Josh Cartwright 1-6, 0-6