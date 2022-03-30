Washington bests East Clinton tennis 3-0

WASHINGTON CH — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Washington Senior 3-0 in a non-league match at Gardner Park.

Grant Stonewall lost a 5-7, 2-6 first singles match that lasted two hours. Stonewall is the lone EC player with experience, having played his freshman year. He is a senior.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2022

@Gardner Park

Washington 3, East Clinton 0

Singles

• Grant Stonewall was def by Garrett DeWees 5-7, 2-6

• Braxton Harrison was def by Blake Bayhart 1-6, 3-6

Doubles

• Bo Frye, Kamille Helsel were def by Mason Mullins, Josh Cartwright 1-6, 0-6