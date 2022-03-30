Bulldogs best Blanchester 5-0 in tennis

BLANCHESTER — Battling high winds on the warmest day of the short spring season, Blanchester lost to Batavia 5-0 Wednesday in non-league tennis action on the BHS courts.
Coach Jake Weil said Billy Knapp and Joe Mills played competitive singles matches despite their losses.
SUMMARY
March 30, 2022
@Blanchester High School
Batavia 5, Blanchester 0
Singles
S1 Billy Knapp (B) defeated by Ty Sheppard (Bat) 4-6, 4-6
S2 Joe Mills (B) defeated by Kyler Myers (Bat) 6-3, 4-6, 0-1 (5-10)
S3 Joey Haines (B) defeated by Mason Weisbrodt (Bat) 1-6, 0-6
Doubles
D1 Bryan Bandow/Bryce Bandow (B) defeated by Luke Thompson/Brayden Weber (Bat) 2-6, 2-6
D2 Nate Coyle/Hunter Montgomery (B) defeated by Cam Kendrick/Matt Conover (Bat) 0-6, 2-6