Hurricane lacrosse whips Warriors 17-1

CINCINNATI — Jon Custis and Ky Bozarth scored three goals each as Wilmington defeated Winton Woods 17-1 Wednesday in lacrosse action at WWHS.

“First I want to recognize the effort put forth by our opposition,” WHS coach Adam Schulz said. “For being extremely outnumbered, the Warriors never quit.

“Next, our offense played with their heads up. We started to find the assisted goals. In order to find success, we will need to be more efficient with our shot placement. The defense and goalies did what they had to do to keep the Warriors out of the net.”

Manny Castillo and Jude Martin tallied two goals each while Logan Camp, Colin Wood, Patrick Taylor, Eric Maus, Austin Pagett, Hunter Wisecup and Jelani Hunter had one goal each.

Maus had four assists while Camp and Alex Rigling had one assist each.