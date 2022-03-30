Potts powers Ladycats to 7-3 win over Cards

BLANCHESTER — Olivia Potts had four hits and drove in five runs as Blanchester defeated Felicity 7-3 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division softball at the BHS diamond.

The game was the first for Blanchester, who had Saturday and Monday games postponed.

Blanchester led 5-0 but Felicity scored three runs in the sixth to make it a game, 5-3.

But Potts had a two-out, two-run hit in the bottom of the inning. Madison Creager put the runners in scoring position for Potts with a sacrifice bunt.

Rianna Mueller pitched seven solid innings, striking out eight and walking just one. Blanchester played error-free defense.

“Any time we get that kind of pitching and defense, we give ourselves a chance to win,” Blan coach Jamey Grogg said.

Seven players had hits and Blan bunted the ball well, Grogg said.

“It was nice to get that kind of production throughout the lineup,” said Grogg.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2022

@Blanchester

Blanchester 7, Felicity 3

F^0^0^0^0^0^3^0^^3

B^0^0^2^0^3^2^x^^7

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-0-3-0 Q. Dawley 3-1-1-0 Davenport 3-3-1-0 Creager 3-0-1-0 Potts 4-1-4-5 B. Dawley 4-1-2-1 Peters 2-0-0-0 Stanforth 2-0-1-1 Caldwell 3-0-0-0 Case 1-0-0-0 Blankenbeckler 0-1-0-0

2B: B. Dawley 2

SB: Q. Dawley 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^s0

Mueller (W, 1-0)^7^6^3^3^1^8