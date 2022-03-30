Vance gets first varsity win as CM tops HHS

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Garrett Vance picked up his first varsity pitching win as Clinton-Massie downed Hillsboro 5-1 Wednesday at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons (2-1) had two hits each by Carson VanHoose, Gabe McDowell and Kaiden Smith.

On the mound, Vance went 4.2 innings, allowing one earned run and two hits. He struck out two.

Tyler Keck closed out the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

“Garrett did a nice job getting ahead of hitters and allowing our defense to make plays behind him,” CM manager Brian Camp said. “We did a better job getting outs defensively and putting the ball in play offensively.”