Astros drop tennis match to G-Men

LEES CREEK — East Clinton was defeated by Georgetown Thursday in SBAAC National Division tennis on the EC courts.

The Astros are 0-2 overall, 0-1 in the division.

SUMMARY

March 31, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Georgetown 4, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Grant Stonewall was def by Jayson Marks 2-6, 1-6

2-Braxton Harrison was def by Jackson Galley 0-6, 0-6

3-No match

Doubles

1-Cody Chaney, Evan Stewart were def by Jaxon Marks, John Bowman 3-6, 0-6

2-Bo Frye, Kamile Helsel were def by Morgan Campbell, Tyson Ellis 1-6, 1-6

