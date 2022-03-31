Astros drop tennis match to G-Men

LEES CREEK — East Clinton was defeated by Georgetown Thursday in SBAAC National Division tennis on the EC courts.
The Astros are 0-2 overall, 0-1 in the division.
SUMMARY
March 31, 2022
@East Clinton High School
Georgetown 4, East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Grant Stonewall was def by Jayson Marks 2-6, 1-6
2-Braxton Harrison was def by Jackson Galley 0-6, 0-6
3-No match
Doubles
1-Cody Chaney, Evan Stewart were def by Jaxon Marks, John Bowman 3-6, 0-6
2-Bo Frye, Kamile Helsel were def by Morgan Campbell, Tyson Ellis 1-6, 1-6