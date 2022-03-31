Unbeaten Lions blanks Wildcats 5-0

NEW RICHMOND — The Blanchester tennis team lost a tough road match to New Richmond Thursday 5-0.

The Lions are unbeaten at 4-0 while the Wildcats drop to 1-3.

Blanchester coach Jake Weil said he was impressed “with the resilience of Billy Knapp at second singles and the second doubles team of Bryan Bandow and Hunter Montgomery.”

SUMMARY

March 31, 2022

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 5, Blanchester 0

Singles

S1-Joe Mills (B) defeated by Caine Holcomb (NR) 0-6, 2-6

S2-Billy Knapp (B) defeated by Adam Ernst (NR) 0-6, 4-6

S3-Blan forfeits

Doubles

D1-Bryce Bandow/Joey Haines (B) defeated by Jack Nicoloff/Connor Fauss (NR) 3-6, 0-6

D2-Bryan Bandow/Hunter Montgomery (B) defeated by Dawson Pennington/Brock Linder (NR) 4-6, 1-6