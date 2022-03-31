Fenwick scores big late, defeats Massie 13-3

The Clinton-Massie baseball team dropped a 13-3 game to Fenwick in five innings Thursday night.

The Falcons (2-2 on the year) were close until the final two innings when Fenwick scored five in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Wyatt Creech pitched well, CM manager Brian Camp said. “He did a good job of getting ahead of hitters and working the pitch count in his favor.”

Jack Stanley and Miles Theetge pitched in relief for Massie.

Carson VanHoose led Clinton-Massie with three hits, including a double. Kody Zantene had two hits, with a double. Tyler Keck had two singles. Garrett Vance and Nate Wildermuth both had one hit.