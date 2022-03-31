Ladycats fall short against Mount Notre Dame

BLANCHESTER — Despite 16 hits, the Blanchester softball team lost to Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 10-8 Thursday in non-league play at the BHS diamond.

“The girls did everything they could to give us a chance to win, but we just came up short,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Rianna Mueller banged out four hits. Six players had at least one hit for the Ladycats (1-1 on the year).

SUMMARY

March 31, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Mt Notre Dame 10, Blanchester 8

MND^1^3^0^0^3^3^0^^10.12.2

B^2^2^0^1^1^2^0^^8.16.3

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Meuller 5-0-4-1 Q. Dawley 3-2-0-0 Davenport 4-1-2-1 Creager 4-1-2-1 Potts 4-0-1-1 B. Dawley 4-0-3-2 Case 4-0-0-0 Stanforth 4-0-1-0 Caldwell 3-0-2-0 Peters 2-2-1-0 Blankenbeckler 0-2-0-0

2B: Mueller, Davenport, Creager, Stanforth

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Stanforth (L, 0-1)^4.1^x^7^6^2^1

B. Dawley^2.2^x^3^3^3^1