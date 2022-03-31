Hurricane nets 4-1 win over Broncos

MT. ORAB — Wilmington bounced back from a loss to Moeller with a 4-1 win over Western Brown Thursday in SBAAC American Division competition.

Trey Reed won a tight battle at second singles 6-2, 1-6, 10-3.

Wilmington is 1-1 overall, 1-0 in the division.

SUMMARY

March 31, 2022

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 4, Western Brown 1

Singles

1-Alex Lazic def Miller 6-2, 6-0

2-Trey Red def Fisher 6-2, 1-6, 10-3

3-Brooks Butler was def by Aker 2-6, 3-6

Doubles

1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes def Potorf, Bernhardt 6-0, 6-0

2-Javier Bacerril, Steven Collins def McCarty, Jacobs 7-5, 6-2

Exhibition

1-Manthan Patel won 6-3