Xenia stays hot, tops Wilmington 15-2

XENIA — Xenia banged out 19 hits and defeated Wilmington 15-2 Wednesday in non-league softball action in Greene County.

Jena Rhoads had both Wilmington hits and scored the only Lady Hurricane run. Rhoads, who is headed to Northern Kentucky University this fall, had a double and triple.

WHS batters reached base seven times via walks and struck out just four times.

Toria Willis did not walk a batter and struck out three but took the loss.

Tori McPherson had three hits, including a homerun and double, and drove in four runs for the Buccaneers.

Xenia is 3-0 this season and has outscored its opponents 61-19.