Van der Sluijs leaving WC for Wright State

Alex Van der Sluijs has resigned as the Wilmington College men’s soccer coach to become the first assistant coach at Wright State University.

Van der Sluijs was the head coach four years, taking over for legendary coach Bud Lewis. Van der Sluijs is a 2007 graduate of Wilmington College.

Van der Sluijs led the Fightin’ Quakers to a 38-21-6 record that included consecutive third-place finishes in the Ohio Athletic Conference during his four seasons as head coach. One of those third-place seasons came during the 2020-21 academic year as the COVID-19 pandemic moved the season to a conference-only slate during the spring of 2021. During that year, Van der Sluijs guided WC to its first OAC tournament victory in over 15 seasons. The Quakers came a shootout defeat away from appearing in the OAC Tournament title game.

“Being the head coach at Wilmington College has been an incredible honor and it’s been the most rewarding time for me as a coach,” said Van der Sluijs. “I love our guys and program so much, and as heartbreaking as it feels, this move to Wright State is what’s best for my family.”

The program has earned 19 All-OAC awards under Van der Sluijs’s tenure including Elorm Dogbey and Zach Burgmeier garnering forward and defender of the year respectively during the 2021 spring season. In the fall of 2021, forward Yusef Muqtadir garnered first team All-OAC honors and earned third team CoSIDA Academic All-American honors. Additionally, Van der Sluijs himself earned Co-OAC Coach of the Year honors.

“This program is primed for success, and the culture we’ve built is something I will never forget,” Van der Sluijs said. “The most important thing I want to say is thank you! Thank you to the school, our alumni and most importantly, our players.”

As a player, Van der Sluijs was a three-time first team All-OAC selection along with being named OAC Forward of the Year on two occasions. He was a key offensive figure on a team that won the college’s only OAC regular season title in 2004.