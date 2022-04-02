WHS boys easy winners in Melloh Inv.

TRENTON — With solid depth and strong performances at the top, the Wilmington High School boys track and field team was an easy winner Friday at Bill Melloh Invitational at Edgewood High School.

The Hurricane won six events, Brett Brooks claiming two of those with titles in the shot put and discus. Trevor Billingsley (1,600), Blaize Johnson (400), Adrien Cody (long jump) and the 4×100 relay team of Zainne Cowin, Johnson, Cody and Malik Scott all finished first.

Wilmington scored in 16 of 17 events.

SUMMARY

April 1, 2022

Bill Melloh Invitational

@Edgewood High School

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES (Top 5): Wilmington 124 Oak Hills 99 Edgewood 86.5 Talawanda 85.5 Northwest 79.5

4×800 RELAY: Oak Hills 8:44.73 Dayton Christian 9:10.97 Northwest 9:31.97 Talawanda 9:34.52 Cin Christian 10:07.11 Wilmington (Walters, Matheney, Littrell, McDermott) 10:16.3

110 HURDLES: Snow (NW) 14.86 Payne (E) 14.87 Fuentes (T) 16.19 Crowthers (E) 16.83 Johnson (WIL) 16.95 Green (MH) 17.96

100 DASH: Howard (T) 11.53 Sullivan (E) 11.54 Scott (WIL) 11.6 Johnson (TM) 11.6 Williams (NW) 11.71 Jackson (TM) 11.76 Aldridge (H) 11.85 Seck (MH) 12.06

4×200 RELAY: Mt Healthy 1:36.22 Hamilton 1:36.34 Trotwood Madison 1:36.61 Talawanda 1:38.67 Oak Hills 1:39.23 Cin Christian 1:39.74 Edgewood 1:40.31 Northwest 1:40.77 Wilmington (Cowin, Lippincott, Ziegler, Scott) 1:40.9

1600 RUN: Billingsley (WIL) 4:44.06 Katz (CC) 4:53.7 Bright (E) 4:54.36 Hildebrandt (WIL) 5:02.05 Bixler (T) 5:05.19 Hendricks (DC) 5:07McKee (OH) 5:11.4 Wright (M) 5:13

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington (Cowin, Johnson, Cody, Scott) 45.38 Hamilton 45.67 Edgewood 45.89 Northwest 46.2 Oak Hills 46.75 Dayton Christian 47.35 Madison 51.22

400 DASH: Johnson (WIL) 52.88 Holland (OH) 53.03 Lowe (TM) 54.8 Cooper (E) 55.26 Wampeti (NW) 55.32 Withers (DC) 55.44 Barrow (NW) 56.15 Sanders (N) 56.71

300 HURDLES: Snow (NW) 41.9 Fuentes (T) 42.22 Crowthers (E) 43.08 Payne (E) 44.89 Bertram (OH) 46.12 King (CC) 46.83 Cochran (WIL) 47.2 King (H) 47.7

800 RUN: Kartye (OH) 2:01.99 Murray (T) 2:02.53 Billingsley (WIL) 2:07.73 Bright (E) 2:09.97 Schneider (OH) 2:12.65 Katz (CC) 2:12.75 Hendricks (DC) 2:14.65 Wright (M) 2:19.97

200 DASH: Martin (MH) 23.71 Scott (WIL) 23.9 Riggins (H) 24.0 Sullivan (E) 24.06 Shepherd (H) 24.07 Sittimo (CC) 24.33 Barry (E) 24.62 Sanders (N) 24.86

3200 RUN: Srode (OH) 10:12.93 Poley (T) 10:17.14 Taft (OH) 10:33.48 Hildebrandt (WIL) 11:05.55 Zazycki (T) 11:30.18 Blake (DC) 11:38.56 Kimble (CC) 11:45.1 McDermott (WIL) 12:36.61

4×400 RELAY: Oak Hills 3:38.2 Wilmington (Billingsley, Cowin, Cochran, Johnson) 3:44.1 Hamilton 3:53.52 Dayton Christian 3:54.92 Northwest 3:55.4 Mt Healthy 4:00.3 Norwood 4:07.19 Talawanda 4:10.5

SHOT PUT: Brooks (WIL) 45-9 Smith (NW) 41-5 Johnson (NW) 38-11 Buccino (OH) 38-7 Nelson (Tal) 38-4.5 Zeth Cowin (WIL) 38-3 Partin (N) 37-6 Caldwell (NM) 37-5

DISCUS: Brooks (WIL) 139-8 Cordell (WIL) 124-4 Daniels (MH) 122-8 Johnson (NW) 120-4 Nelson (Tal) 105-2 Berning (OH) 105-0 Thompson (M) 104-7

LONG JUMP: Cody (WIL) 19-4 Sullivan (E) 18-8 Martin (MH) 18-8 Wampeti (NW) 18-7.5 Riggins (H) 18-3 Caldwell (CC) 18-2 Luckey (CC) 18-1.5

HIGH JUMP: Hart (OH) 6-0 Cates (OH) 5-5 Crowthers (E) 5-5 Vernon (NW) 5-5 Givens (H) 5-5 Barrow (NW) 5-5

POLE VAULT: Hoblitzell (Tal) 14-0 Barker (E) 11-0 Femiani (Tal) 9-6 Irwin (WIL) 8-6