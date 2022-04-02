CHCA calms Hurricane at Alumni 24-4

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School lacrosse team was defeated by Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 24-4 Friday night at Alumni Field.

Austin Pagett had two goals for Wilmington while Logan Camp and Colin Wood had one each. Nino Gonzalez had the lone assist.

“We can not compete with a team of that caliber without marking up better on defense,” WHS head coach Adam Shultz said. “CHCA found the easy goals on the doorstep and that’s not fair to our goalkeeper to make saves when shots are six yards out. It’s my job to make this unit better and that will continue to be the focus going forward.”

Damien Crawford made eight saves for the Hurricane in goal.

WHS hosts Kings Monday, reserve at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity (1-2 on the year) to follow.