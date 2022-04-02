Wilmington splits matches at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School tennis team split two matches Saturday, losing to Milford and defeating host Hillsboro.

The Hurricane (2-2 on the year) were 4-1 winners over the Indians. Alex Lazic was an easy 8-0 winner while Ian Dalton and Josh Holmes posted an 8-2 win.

Trey Reed claimed an 8-4 victory while Javier Becerril and Steven Collins notched an 8-3 win.

Wilmington lost 5-0 to the Eagles.

SUMMARY

April 2, 2022

@Hillsboro High School

Wilmington 4 Hillsboro 1

Singles

1-Alex Lazic def Smith 8-0

2-Trey Reed def Schneider 8-4

3-Manthan Patel was def by Fender 0-8

Doubles

1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes def Rigsby, Weber 8-2

2-Javier Becerril, Steven Collins def Holden, Kuntz 8-3

–

Milford 5 Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Alex Lazic was def by Ruston 2-8

2-Trey Reed was def by Haywood 1-8

3-Manthan Patel was def by Reindle 0-8

Doubles

1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes were def by Bowsher, Marshall 5-8

2-Javier Becerril, Steven Collins were def by Dalziel, Dominguez 4-8