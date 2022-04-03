Vilvens, Henson solid for Quakers at Heidelberg

TIFFIN — The Wilmington College men’s track and field team opened its 2022 outdoor season at the Tiffleberg Invitational Saturday at Heidelberg University.

The Fightin’ Quakers tallied four event wins on the day – Noah Tobin in the 5,000-meter run, Dane Klosterman in the 400-meter hurdles, Brady Vilvens in the high jump and the 4×400-meter relay team of Klosterman, Aidan Henson, Anthony Gilmore and Jalaun Covington.

The Fightin’ Quakers went 1-2-3 in the 5,000-meter run as Tobin (15:07.58) and teammate George Rickett (15:07.69) finished within a half-second of each other. Eric Reynolds placed third in the event by crossing the finish line in 15:37.69.

Klosterman won the 400-meter hurdles by more than two seconds by finishing in 56.10 seconds while also teaming up with Aidan Henson, Anthony Gilmore and Jalaun Covington to win the 4×400-meter relay (3:26.65). Henson, an East Clinton graduate, also claimed runner-up honors in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.45 seconds.

In jumping events, Wilmington High School grad Vilvens cleared 6-2.75 to win the high jump while Gilmore placed third by leaping 5-10.75. Vilvens also competed in the triple jump, taking second with a mark of 43-1.

In throwing events, a quartet of Quakers – Blake Jamison (46-5.25), Joe Shuga (45-3), JJ Durr (44-4.75) and Justin Shuga (43-10) placed 3-6 respectively. Jamison, Joe Shuga and Durr also competed in the discus, placing third, fifth and sixth respectively.

Wilmington will return to action next weekend at the Marv Frye Invitational Saturday at Ohio Wesleyan.