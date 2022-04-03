BHS rallies big in 7th, splits with Goshen

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Goshen 12-11.

The Warriors defeated the Ladycats 12-2 in the other game of the non-league doubleheader. Alayna Davenport and Rianna Mueller had two hits each. Mueller took the loss on the mound, though only five of the 12 runs were earned.

In the BHS win, Mueller had four hits and scored three times. Lydia Peters had three hits and three runs batted in.

SUMMARY

April 2, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 12, Goshen 11

G^3^0^0^1^^6^1^^11.18.5

B^3^0^0^0^2^1^6^^12.15.1

(11) GOSHEN (ab-r-h-rbi) Ja Bailey 3-3-1-0 Je Bailey 5-1-4-1 Campbell 2-0-0-0 Garris 4-1-2-0 Graves 2-0-0-1 Makstaller 5-1-2-3 McClanahan 56-2-3-4 Riddle 4-0-1-2 Thomas 4-0-2-0 Eynden 4-3-3-0 TOTALS 38-11-18-11

(12) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Blankenbeckler 0-1-0-0 Caldwell 3-1-2-0 Case 2-0-0-0 Creager 2-1-0-0 Davenport 5-2-2-2 B. Dawley 4-0-1-0 Mueler 4-1-3-3 Potts 5-1-1-1 Renick 4-1-2-1 Stanforth 4-1-1-0 TOTALS 38-12-16-8

2B: B-Mueller, Peters, Potts, Renick

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

GOSHEN

Parks (L)^6.2^15^12^10^2^2

BLANCHESTER

B. Dawley^5.2^14^10^10^3^2

Stanforth (W, 1-0)^1.1^2^1^0^0^0

Goshen 12, Blanchester 2

G^3^0^3^2^4^^12.11.1

B^0^0^0^0^2^^2.6.4

(12) GOSHEN (ab-r-h-rbi) Ja Bailey 4-2-2-1 Je Bailey 3-1-1-0 Campbell 3-1-2-1 Garris 3-2-1-1 Graves 0-1-0-0 Makstaller 2-0-0-1 McClainahan 3-1-2-2 Riddle 4-1-0-1 Thomas 3-1-1-0 Eynden 4-2-2-3 TOTALS 29-12-11-10

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Caldwell 1-0-1-1 Case 2-0-0-0 Creager 3-0-0-0 Davenport 3-0-2-1 B. Dawley 3-0-1-0 Mueller 3-1-2-0 Peters 2-1-1-0 Potts 2-0-0-0 Stanforth 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-2-7-2

2B: Caldwell

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

GOSHEN

Parks (W)^5^6^2^2^3^3

BLANCHESTER

Mueller (L)^5^10^12^5^1^2