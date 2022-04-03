Massie softball sweeps Rams, 15-4, 27-12

JAMESTOWN — Clinton-Massie scored 42 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Greeneview Saturday in non-league softball.

The Falcons won game one 15-4 and game two 27-12.

In game one, Sydney Doyle had four hits and two runs batted in. Layla Davis had three hits and two RBI. Kayla Drake, Dee Schneder, Kiera Brightman and Brylie Green had two hits each. Emma Crombie and McKenna Branham also had hits.

Brightman pitched seven innings, allowing eight hits while strike out 10.

“She did a nice job of throwing strikes and working ahead of the hitters,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said. “The girls did a nice job of being aggressive at the plate and putting the ball into play.”

In the second game, Drake had five hits in the blowout. Lewis said each of the starters had at least a hit. Branham, Doyle, Davis and Maddie Ward had three hits each. Crombie and Green had two hits each.

Maddie Courson started in the circle for Clinton-Massie and was relieve by Brightman.

“Really good to see the girls put the ball in play, especially some of our younger girls this weekend,” Lewis said. “I was very impressed with the Greeneview team and the way they swung the bats. They hit the ball really well and forced us to continue to be aggressive at the plate.”